Sky Soldiers Conduct Platoon Live Fire Training

U.S. Army paratroopers with 2nd Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, receive a safety brief to conduct platoon live-fire training during exercise Rock Dawn at Camp Ādaži in Latvia, May 16, 2022.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.



(U.S. Army photo by Capt. Rob Haake)

