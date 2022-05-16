Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley tours Chabelley Airfield after assuming command of CJTF-HOA [Image 5 of 6]

    Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley tours Chabelley Airfield after assuming command of CJTF-HOA

    CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    05.16.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Josiah Meece 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley, right, commander of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, speaks with U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Thorton, vice commander of the 449th Air Expeditionary Group, during a tour of Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, May 16, 2022. This was Shawley’s first visit to the base since assuming command of the CJTF-HOA on May 14. Shawley is the first female commander in CJTF-HOA’s longstanding, 20-year presence in Djibouti and the first female U.S. commanding general on African soil. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Josiah Meece)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 02:47
    Photo ID: 7202674
    VIRIN: 220516-Z-XU318-1006
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJIBOUTI, DJ
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley tours Chabelley Airfield after assuming command of CJTF-HOA [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Josiah Meece, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley tours Chabelley Airfield after assuming command of CJTF-HOA
    Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley tours Chabelley Airfield after assuming command of CJTF-HOA
    Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley tours Chabelley Airfield after assuming command of CJTF-HOA
    Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley tours Chabelley Airfield after assuming command of CJTF-HOA
    Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley tours Chabelley Airfield after assuming command of CJTF-HOA
    Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley tours Chabelley Airfield after assuming command of CJTF-HOA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Allies
    partners
    CJTFHOA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT