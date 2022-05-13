The Chapel of Enduring Freedom Welcomes Chaplain Shang

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (May 13, 2022) U.S. Navy Lt. Richard Shang, a Navy Reserve Chaplain currently deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti poses for a portrait inside the Chapel of Enduring Freedom on camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)

Date Taken: 05.13.2022 Date Posted: 05.18.2022 Location: DJ Hometown: SAN JOSE, CA, US