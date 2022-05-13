Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Chapel of Enduring Freedom Welcomes Chaplain Shang

    DJIBOUTI

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Word 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (May 13, 2022) U.S. Navy Lt. Richard Shang, a Navy Reserve Chaplain currently deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti poses for a portrait inside the Chapel of Enduring Freedom on camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Chapel of Enduring Freedom Welcomes Chaplain Shang, by PO2 Jonathan Word, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVY RESERVE
    Chaplain Corps
    navy
    AAPI
    VCHINFO
    AsianAmericanPacificIslanderHeritageMonth

