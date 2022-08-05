Operation Punchline entertains deployed service members during comedy show

CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo - First Lt. Jennah M. Janney, Spc. Christopher A. Orman, and 2nd Lt. Carlos S. Legaretta, all Soldiers with Kosovo Force’s Regional Command East, stand with Operation Punchline comedian and manager, Slade Ham, after a Moral, Welfare and Recreation sponsored comedy show on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, May 5, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Rolando Sierra, 138th Public Affairs Detachment)

