    Operation Punchline entertains deployed service members during comedy show [Image 1 of 4]

    Operation Punchline entertains deployed service members during comedy show

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    05.08.2022

    Photo by Capt. Rolando Sierra 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo - Tre Tutson, a comedian with Operation Punchline, performs in front of Kosovo Force, Regional Command East Soldiers at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, May 5, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Rolando Sierra, 138th Public Affairs Detachment)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Punchline entertains deployed service members during comedy show [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Rolando Sierra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    KFOR
    MWR
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    USArmyEURAF

