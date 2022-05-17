Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Logistics Regiment 37 commanding officer gives thanks during volunteer appreciation event [Image 8 of 8]

    Combat Logistics Regiment 37 commanding officer gives thanks during volunteer appreciation event

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.17.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines and Volunteers pose for a group photo during a volunteer appreciation event on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, May 17, 2022. Volunteers were recognized and awarded for improving the living conditions of Marines and Sailors stationed on Camp Kinser during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Logistics Regiment 37 commanding officer gives thanks during volunteer appreciation event [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Federico Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Volunteers
    Marines
    CLR-37
    Vulunteer Apriciation

