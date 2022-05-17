Combat Logistics Regiment 37 commanding officer gives thanks during volunteer appreciation event

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Douglas Burke (middle), the commanding officer of Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, and Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Novak (right), the sergeant major of CLR-37, 3rd MLG, congratulates and awards a volunteer during a volunteer appreciation event on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, May 17, 2022. Volunteers were recognized and awarded for improving the living conditions of Marines and Sailors stationed on Camp Kinser during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez)
