U.S. Marine Corps Col. Douglas Burke, the commanding officer of Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, speaks during a volunteer appreciation event on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, May 17, 2022. Volunteers were recognized and awarded for improving the living conditions of Marines and Sailors stationed on Camp Kinser during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2022 Date Posted: 05.18.2022 02:16 Photo ID: 7202614 VIRIN: 220517-M-FD063-1001 Resolution: 5428x3619 Size: 1.06 MB Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combat Logistics Regiment 37 commanding officer gives thanks during volunteer appreciation event [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Federico Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.