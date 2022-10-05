MGYSgt Garcia Retirment Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Jason A. Lambert, Commanding Officer for Marine Air Support Squadron (MASS) 2, gives a speech honoring Master Gunnery Sgt. Pantaleon M. Garcia IV during a retirement ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, May 10, 2022. Garcia enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1995 and served 27 years of honorable and faithful service to the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kyle Chan)

