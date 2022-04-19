Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Life Saved During Relay Kick-off

    Life Saved During Relay Kick-off

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tiarra Sibley 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Staff Sgt. Cristina Garza, 30th Comptroller Squadron financial analyst, works on her computer at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 19, 2022. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiarra Sibley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 18:07
    Photo ID: 7202207
    VIRIN: 220419-F-GJ070-1001
    Resolution: 4585x3275
    Size: 5.72 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Life Saved During Relay Kick-off, by A1C Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Life Saved During Relay Kick-off

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CPR
    AED
    protect
    provide
    VSFB
    30th CPTS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT