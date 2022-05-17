Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Alabama Governor's Outstanding Service Member Awards Luncheon [Image 10 of 15]

    2022 Alabama Governor's Outstanding Service Member Awards Luncheon

    AL, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. William Frye 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Alabama National Guard

    Kay Ivey, Alabama goveror, presents MSgt Roberick Caswell with the First Sergeant of the Year Award during the 2022 Alabama Governor's Outstanding Service Member Awards Luncheon in Montgomery, Alabama, May 17, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt.William Frye)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 17:01
    Photo ID: 7202040
    VIRIN: 220517-A-OK577-106
    Location: AL, US
    This work, 2022 Alabama Governor's Outstanding Service Member Awards Luncheon [Image 15 of 15], by SSG William Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

