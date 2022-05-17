Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BRHS NJROTC Training Exercises [Image 1 of 3]

    BRHS NJROTC Training Exercises

    ALEXANDER CITY, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Photo by James Stockman 

    Naval Service Training Command   

    220517-N-LY580-1002 ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (May 17, 2022) Benjamin Russell High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps Cadets (left-right) Cassidy Smith, Regina Crew, Derrick Harrell and Jaylon Stanford use teamwork to move from station-to-station on shuttle boards. (U.S. Navy photo by James Stockman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 15:33
    Photo ID: 7201696
    VIRIN: 220517-N-LY580-1002
    Resolution: 4032x2268
    Size: 5.2 MB
    Location: ALEXANDER CITY, AL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BRHS NJROTC Training Exercises [Image 3 of 3], by James Stockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NSTC
    NETC
    NJROTC
    BRHS
    Benjamin Russell

