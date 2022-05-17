BRHS NJROTC Training Exercises

220517-N-LY580-1002 ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (May 17, 2022) Benjamin Russell High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps Cadets (left-right) Cassidy Smith, Regina Crew, Derrick Harrell and Jaylon Stanford use teamwork to move from station-to-station on shuttle boards. (U.S. Navy photo by James Stockman)
