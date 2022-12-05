Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Checkered Flag 22-2

    Checkered Flag 22-2

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Del Oso 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ian O’Connor, 104th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, signals to the pilot of an F-15C Eagle during Checkered Flag 22-2 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 12, 2022. Checkered Flag is a large-force aerial exercise held at Tyndall which fosters readiness and interoperability through the incorporation of 4th- and 5th-generation aircraft during air-to-air combat training. The 22-2 iteration of the exercise was held May 9-20, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Del Oso)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 15:18
    Photo ID: 7201645
    VIRIN: 220512-F-DB615-1502
    Resolution: 3765x5659
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Checkered Flag 22-2, by A1C Tiffany Del Oso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    fighter jet
    Air Power
    Air Dominance
    Checkered Flag
    Checkered Flag 22-2

