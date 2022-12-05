Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Checkered Flag 22-2

    Checkered Flag 22-2

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Del Oso 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet pilot, assigned to Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia, poses for a photo during Checkered Flag 22-2 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 12, 2022. Checkered Flag is a large-force aerial exercise held at Tyndall which fosters readiness and interoperability through the incorporation of 4th- and 5th-generation aircraft during air-to-air combat training. The 22-2 iteration of the exercise was held May 9-20, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Del Oso)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 15:17
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
