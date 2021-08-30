Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Concrete block press used at a block pressing workshop in Raqqa. [Image 5 of 6]

    Concrete block press used at a block pressing workshop in Raqqa.

    RAQQA GOVERNORATE, SYRIA

    08.30.2021

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    USAID's Syria Livelihoods Program (SLP), in partnership with the Raqqa Local Administration and Municipalities Committee, distributed block presses, generators, and electrical control panels to 30 workshops in Raqqa as part of its efforts to improve availability of critical construction materials - like cement bricks - in northeast Syria. The program also distributed raw materials such as cement and gravel to the workshops to enable them to quickly begin production with the new presses. SLP will provide one month’s paid on-the-job training for 60 block press operators who will be newly employed at the workshops to operate the additional presses. The insufficient supply of bricks in Raqqa is due to a shortage of both brick presses and trained press operators and is significantly impacting contractor and overall construction sector performance across northeast Syria.

    Photo Credit: USAID Syria Livelihoods Program

    Employment
    Vocational Training
    Economic Recovery
    Livelihoods

