Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kansas ANG refules Sentry Savannah [Image 32 of 32]

    Kansas ANG refules Sentry Savannah

    UNITED STATES

    05.03.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty Chevalier 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the South Carolina Air National Guard lines up behind a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the Kansas Air National Guard for in-fight refueling over the Atlantic Ocean during Sentry Savannah 22-1, May 3, 2022. Sentry Savannah is a joint, total force integrated exercise that showcases the nation's combat aircraft readiness, tests the capabilities of warfighters in a near-peer environment and trains the next generation of fighter pilots for tomorrow’s fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 10:32
    Photo ID: 7201109
    VIRIN: 220503-F-WQ860-1105
    Resolution: 4734x3150
    Size: 753.23 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kansas ANG refules Sentry Savannah [Image 32 of 32], by TSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kansas ANG refules Sentry Savannah
    Kansas ANG refules Sentry Savannah
    Kansas ANG refules Sentry Savannah
    Kansas ANG refules Sentry Savannah
    Kansas ANG refules Sentry Savannah
    Kansas ANG refules Sentry Savannah
    Kansas ANG refules Sentry Savannah
    Kansas ANG refules Sentry Savannah
    Kansas ANG refules Sentry Savannah
    Kansas ANG refules Sentry Savannah
    Kansas ANG refules Sentry Savannah
    Kansas ANG refules Sentry Savannah
    Kansas ANG refules Sentry Savannah
    Kansas ANG refules Sentry Savannah
    Kansas ANG refules Sentry Savannah
    Kansas ANG refules Sentry Savannah
    Kansas ANG refules Sentry Savannah
    Kansas ANG refules Sentry Savannah
    Kansas ANG refules Sentry Savannah
    Kansas ANG refules Sentry Savannah
    Kansas ANG refules Sentry Savannah
    Kansas ANG refules Sentry Savannah
    Kansas ANG refules Sentry Savannah
    Kansas ANG refules Sentry Savannah
    Kansas ANG refules Sentry Savannah
    Kansas ANG refules Sentry Savannah
    Kansas ANG refules Sentry Savannah
    Kansas ANG refules Sentry Savannah
    Kansas ANG refules Sentry Savannah
    Kansas ANG refules Sentry Savannah
    Kansas ANG refules Sentry Savannah
    Kansas ANG refules Sentry Savannah

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    ACC
    aerial refueling
    KC-135
    Tyndall
    SentrySav22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT