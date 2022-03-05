A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the South Carolina Air National Guard lines up behind a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the Kansas Air National Guard for in-fight refueling over the Atlantic Ocean during Sentry Savannah 22-1, May 3, 2022. Sentry Savannah is a joint, total force integrated exercise that showcases the nation's combat aircraft readiness, tests the capabilities of warfighters in a near-peer environment and trains the next generation of fighter pilots for tomorrow’s fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2022 10:32
|Photo ID:
|7201109
|VIRIN:
|220503-F-WQ860-1105
|Resolution:
|4734x3150
|Size:
|753.23 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Kansas ANG refules Sentry Savannah [Image 32 of 32], by TSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
