The 2022 Best Squad Competition support staff provide a variety of snacks for competitors directly following the 2022 Best Squad Competition's 12-mile ruck march even at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, on May 17, 2022. Approximately 40 Soldiers from across the nation travelled to Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, to compete in the 2022 U.S. Best Squad Competition from May 14-21, 2022. The 2022 BSC is an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of "Best Warrior" and "Best Squad" among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focused events that test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (Army Reserve photo by Sgt. David Barrette)

Date Taken: 05.17.2022