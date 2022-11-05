Susan Anderson (right) provides some insights to the State of Indiana flag that she is donating as an artifact to the Hampton Roads Naval Museum to Museum Educator Zach Smyers (center) and Deputy Director Toni Deetz-Rock (left). The flag belonged Anderson’s father, the late Captain Walter “Jack” Deal, USN, who was the Commanding Officer of River Assault Squadron 15 during the Vietnam War. At the time, it was customary for boat captains to fly the state flag of their home state on their river assault boats during the Vietnam War. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2022 Date Posted: 05.17.2022 10:26 Photo ID: 7201098 VIRIN: 220511-N-TG517-422 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.14 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Museum receives Vietnam War era Flag [Image 5 of 5], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.