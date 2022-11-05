Naval Museum receives Vietnam War era Flag

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Susan Anderson (right) provides some insights to the State of Indiana flag that she is donating as an artifact to the Hampton Roads Naval Museum to Museum Educator Zach Smyers (center) and Deputy Director Toni Deetz-Rock (left). The flag belonged Anderson’s father, the late Captain Walter “Jack” Deal, USN, who was the Commanding Officer of River Assault Squadron 15 during the Vietnam War. At the time, it was customary for boat captains to fly the state flag of their home state on their river assault boats during the Vietnam War. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

