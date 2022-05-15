Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Swift Response Sling Load Operations [Image 3 of 4]

    Exercise Swift Response Sling Load Operations

    SKOPJE, NORTH MACEDONIA

    05.15.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 13th Air Assault Support Regiment, Royal Logistic Corps conduct sling load operations on May 15, 2020 near Skopje, North Macedonia. Exercise Swift Response 2022 is an annual multinational training exercise, which takes place in Eastern Europe, the Arctic High North, Baltics and Balkans from May 2-22, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 40th Public Affairs Detachment.)

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    SwiftResponse
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

