Exercise Swift Response Sling Load Operations

Soldiers assigned to the 13th Air Assault Support Regiment, Royal Logistic Corps conduct sling load operations on May 15, 2020 near Skopje, North Macedonia. Exercise Swift Response 2022 is an annual multinational training exercise, which takes place in Eastern Europe, the Arctic High North, Baltics and Balkans from May 2-22, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 40th Public Affairs Detachment.)

