US, NATO Allies Work Together to Breach the Obstacle

U.S. Soldiers and NATO allies transport a U.S. Army M1A2 Abrams tank across the Vistula river during a wet-gap crossing operation part of Defender Europe 22 held at Dęblin, Poland, May 13, 2022. Defender Europe 2022 is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercises in Eastern Europe. The exercise demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s ability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters supporting NATO. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Agustín Montañez)

