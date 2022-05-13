A Polish air force Aermacchi M-346 Master jet trainer flies over a wet-gap crossing operation part of Defender Europe 22 held at Dęblin, Poland, May 13, 2022. Defender Europe 2022 is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercises in Eastern Europe. The exercise demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s ability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters supporting NATO. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Agustín Montañez)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2022 07:44
|Photo ID:
|7200802
|VIRIN:
|220513-Z-XG945-1936
|Resolution:
|2535x1811
|Size:
|2.87 MB
|Location:
|DEBLIN, PL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US, NATO Allies Work Together to Breach the Obstacle [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Agustin Montanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT