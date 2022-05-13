Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US, NATO Allies Work Together to Breach the Obstacle [Image 10 of 15]

    US, NATO Allies Work Together to Breach the Obstacle

    DEBLIN, POLAND

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Agustin Montanez 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. and Swedish soldiers look at passing boats during a wet-gap crossing operation part of Defender Europe 22 held at Dęblin, Poland, May 13, 2022. Defender Europe 2022 is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercises in Eastern Europe. The exercise demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s ability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters supporting NATO. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Agustín Montañez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 07:46
    Photo ID: 7200800
    VIRIN: 220513-Z-XG945-2293
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 15.58 MB
    Location: DEBLIN, PL 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US, NATO Allies Work Together to Breach the Obstacle [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Agustin Montanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US, NATO Allies Work Together to Breach the Obstacle
    US, NATO Allies Work Together to Breach the Obstacle
    US, NATO Allies Work Together to Breach the Obstacle
    US, NATO Allies Work Together to Breach the Obstacle
    US, NATO Allies Work Together to Breach the Obstacle
    US, NATO Allies Work Together to Breach the Obstacle
    US, NATO Allies Work Together to Breach the Obstacle
    US, NATO Allies Work Together to Breach the Obstacle
    US, NATO Allies Work Together to Breach the Obstacle
    US, NATO Allies Work Together to Breach the Obstacle
    US, NATO Allies Work Together to Breach the Obstacle
    US, NATO Allies Work Together to Breach the Obstacle
    US, NATO Allies Work Together to Breach the Obstacle
    US, NATO Allies Work Together to Breach the Obstacle
    US, NATO Allies Work Together to Breach the Obstacle

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNato
    DefenderEurope
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT