Three joint terminal attack controllers assigned to the Folgore Army Paratroopers of the Italian Army, observe an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 104th Fighter Squadron, Maryland Air National Guard, during a Swift Response 22 exercise at the Krivolak Military Training Center in Negotino, North Macedonia, May 11, 2022. Exercise Swift Response 22 is an annual multinational training exercise, which takes place in Eastern Europe, the Arctic High North, Baltics, and Balkans from May 2-20, 2022. The purpose of the exercise is to present combat credible Army forces in Europe and Africa, and enhance readiness by building airborne interoperability with Allies and Partners and the integration of joint service partnership. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Chris Schepers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2020 Date Posted: 05.17.2022 01:43 Photo ID: 7200533 VIRIN: 220511-Z-PA115-1091 Resolution: 5072x3525 Size: 6.81 MB Location: NEGOTINO, MK Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maryland Air National Guard A-10C Thunderbolt II Pilots Train with Joint Terminal Attack Controllers [Image 15 of 15], by MSgt Christopher Schepers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.