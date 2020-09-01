Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maryland Air National Guard A-10C Thunderbolt II Pilots Train with Joint Terminal Attack Controllers [Image 8 of 15]

    Maryland Air National Guard A-10C Thunderbolt II Pilots Train with Joint Terminal Attack Controllers

    NEGOTINO, NORTH MACEDONIA

    01.09.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Christopher Schepers 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    Three joint terminal attack controllers assigned to the Folgore Army Paratroopers of the Italian Army, observe an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 104th Fighter Squadron, Maryland Air National Guard, during a Swift Response 22 exercise at the Krivolak Military Training Center in Negotino, North Macedonia, May 11, 2022. Exercise Swift Response 22 is an annual multinational training exercise, which takes place in Eastern Europe, the Arctic High North, Baltics, and Balkans from May 2-20, 2022. The purpose of the exercise is to present combat credible Army forces in Europe and Africa, and enhance readiness by building airborne interoperability with Allies and Partners and the integration of joint service partnership. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Chris Schepers)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2020
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 01:43
    Location: NEGOTINO, MK 
    Maryland Air National Guard
    A-10
    EUCOM
    SwiftResponse
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

