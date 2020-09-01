Joint Terminal Attack Controllers assigned to the 16 Air Assault Brigade Combat Team of the British Army, and the Folgore Army Paratroopers of the Italian Army, prepare for a Swift Response 22 exercise with A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the Maryland Air National Guard at the Krivolak Military Training Center in Negotino, North Macedonia, May 11, 2022. Exercise Swift Response 22 is an annual multinational training exercise, which takes place in Eastern Europe, the Arctic High North, Baltics, and Balkans from May 2-20, 2022. The purpose of the exercise is to present combat credible Army forces in Europe and Africa, and enhance readiness by building airborne interoperability with Allies and Partners and the integration of joint service partnership. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Chris Schepers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2020 Date Posted: 05.17.2022 01:43 Photo ID: 7200532 VIRIN: 220511-Z-PA115-1069 Resolution: 5299x3782 Size: 9.12 MB Location: NEGOTINO, MK Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maryland Air National Guard A-10C Thunderbolt II Pilots Train with Joint Terminal Attack Controllers [Image 15 of 15], by MSgt Christopher Schepers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.