    Linebacker of the Week: TSgt Travis Reed

    GUAM

    05.11.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Preston 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Travis Reed, the noncommissioned officer in charge of water and fuel systems maintenance contingency training with the 554 RED HORSE, receives the Linebacker of the Week Award from U.S. Air Force Col. David Aragon, 36th Wing vice commander, and U.S. Chief Master Sgt. John Payne, 36th Wing command chief, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 11, 2022. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s Mission, Vision and Priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Preston)

    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    AAFB
    36WG
    Linebacker of the Week

