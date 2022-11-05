U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Travis Reed, the noncommissioned officer in charge of water and fuel systems maintenance contingency training with the 554 RED HORSE, receives the Linebacker of the Week Award from U.S. Air Force Col. David Aragon, 36th Wing vice commander, and U.S. Chief Master Sgt. John Payne, 36th Wing command chief, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 11, 2022. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s Mission, Vision and Priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Preston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2022 Date Posted: 05.17.2022 00:58 Photo ID: 7200525 VIRIN: 220511-F-XW824-1013 Resolution: 4937x3291 Size: 966.81 KB Location: GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Linebacker of the Week: TSgt Travis Reed, by A1C Kaitlyn Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.