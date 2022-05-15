Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Ellsworth Air & Space Show - Raider Country Open House [Image 36 of 37]

    2022 Ellsworth Air &amp; Space Show - Raider Country Open House

    UNITED STATES

    05.15.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Special Operations Command parachute team member, Para-Commando, makes their decent to ground during the opening ceremony of the Ellsworth Air & Space Show – Raider Country Open House event, May 15, 2022. The two-day airshow showcased a variety of military and aerial acts with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels aerial demonstration team headlining the event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 00:49
    This work, 2022 Ellsworth Air & Space Show - Raider Country Open House [Image 37 of 37], by SSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS

    parachute
    Airshow
    South Dakota
    Ellsworth AFB
    SOCOM
    Para-Commando

