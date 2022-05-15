A U.S. Special Operations Command parachute team member, Para-Commando, makes their decent to ground during the opening ceremony of the Ellsworth Air & Space Show – Raider Country Open House event, May 15, 2022. The two-day airshow showcased a variety of military and aerial acts with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels aerial demonstration team headlining the event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2022 00:49
|Photo ID:
|7200512
|VIRIN:
|220515-Z-WN050-1003
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 2022 Ellsworth Air & Space Show - Raider Country Open House [Image 37 of 37], by SSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT