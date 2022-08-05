USS Milius conducts HIFR

SAGAMI BAY (May 9, 2022) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) conduct a helicopter in-flight refueling with an MH-60S “Seahawk” helicopter assigned to the “Golden Falcons” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12. USS Milius is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. Milius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)

