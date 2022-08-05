SAGAMI WAN (May 9, 2022) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) conduct a helicopter in-flight refueling with an MH-60S “Seahawk” helicopter assigned to the “Golden Falcons” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12. Milius is currently conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)
This work, USS Milius conducts HIFR [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
