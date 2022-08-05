Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Milius conducts HIFR [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Milius conducts HIFR

    JAPAN

    05.08.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Hong 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SAGAMI WAN (May 9, 2022) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) conduct a helicopter in-flight refueling with an MH-60S “Seahawk” helicopter assigned to the “Golden Falcons” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12. Milius is currently conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 22:05
    Photo ID: 7200381
    VIRIN: 220509-N-VF045-1070
    Resolution: 2606x3648
    Size: 668.51 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Milius conducts HIFR [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Milius conducts HIFR
    USS Milius conducts HIFR
    USS Milius conducts HIFR
    USS Milius conducts HIFR

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HSC 12
    flight deck
    Milius
    sierra
    hifr
    DDG69

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT