Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Frank Cable Returns to Guam [Image 10 of 11]

    USS Frank Cable Returns to Guam

    APRA HARBOR, GUAM

    05.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Charlotte Oliver 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (May 16, 2022) – Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Shawn Stewart, assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), hugs his daughter after returning from patrol, May 16, 2022. Frank Cable has returned from conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charlotte C. Oliver/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 21:44
    Photo ID: 7200372
    VIRIN: 220516-N-HV737-1038
    Resolution: 3717x2473
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: APRA HARBOR, GU 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Frank Cable Returns to Guam [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Charlotte Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Frank Cable Returns to Guam
    USS Frank Cable Returns to Guam
    USS Frank Cable Returns to Guam
    USS Frank Cable Returns to Guam
    USS Frank Cable Returns to Guam
    USS Frank Cable Returns to Guam
    USS Frank Cable Returns to Guam
    USS Frank Cable Returns to Guam
    USS Frank Cable Returns to Guam
    USS Frank Cable Returns to Guam
    USS Frank Cable Returns to Guam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Frank Cable Returns from Patrol

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    homecoming
    patrol
    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)
    submarine tender
    Apra Harbor Guam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT