USS Frank Cable Returns to Guam

APRA HARBOR, Guam (May 16, 2022) – Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Shawn Stewart, assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), hugs his daughter after returning from patrol, May 16, 2022. Frank Cable has returned from conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charlotte C. Oliver/released)

