    Does Anybody Here Know CPR? - Marines Complete Combat Life Saver Course [Image 5 of 16]

    Does Anybody Here Know CPR? - Marines Complete Combat Life Saver Course

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Brandon Larkin, a motor vehicle operator with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducts a simulated radio call during a practical application event of a Combat Life Saver (CLS) course on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 13, 2022. CLS is designed to teach Marines the vital skill of immediate combat medical care. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 20:15
    Photo ID: 7200288
    VIRIN: 210513-M-XF490-1095
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 3.65 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Does Anybody Here Know CPR? - Marines Complete Combat Life Saver Course [Image 16 of 16], by LCpl Natalie Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    31st MEU
    CLS
    III MEF
    3rd Intel
    Fight Now

