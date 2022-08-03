Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Island Youth Design New Mural at Kwajalein Surfway

    Island Youth Design New Mural at Kwajalein Surfway

    MARSHALL ISLANDS

    03.08.2022

    Photo by Jessica Dambruch 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

    Throughout spring 2022, students enrolled in island Child and Youth Services programs at the Namo Weto Youth Center on U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll collaborated on the creation of a large, original mural at Surfway, the garrison's grocery store. (U.S. Army photo by Jessica Dambruch)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 17:47
    This work, Island Youth Design New Mural at Kwajalein Surfway, by Jessica Dambruch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Surfway Mural Showcases Creative Teamwork on U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

    Marshall Islands
    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll
    Kwajalein Hourglass

