Throughout spring 2022, students enrolled in island Child and Youth Services programs at the Namo Weto Youth Center on U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll collaborated on the creation of a large, original mural at Surfway, the garrison's grocery store. (U.S. Army photo by Jessica Dambruch)
This work, Island Youth Design New Mural at Kwajalein Surfway [Image 3 of 3], by Jessica Dambruch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Surfway Mural Showcases Creative Teamwork on U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll
