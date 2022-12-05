A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 18th Aggressor Squadron, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, refuels from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, Kadena Air Base, Japan, during RED FLAG-Alaska 22-1 over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, May 12, 2022. The JPARC provides more than 77,000 square miles of airspace, making it the world’s largest instrumented air, ground and electronic combat training range. RF-A is a Pacific Air Forces-directed field training exercise allowing forces to practice interoperability by providing unique opportunities to integrate into joint and multilateral training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shelimar Rivera Rosado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2022 Date Posted: 05.16.2022 13:37 Photo ID: 7199428 VIRIN: 220512-F-YB356-1824 Resolution: 3325x2218 Size: 613.25 KB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 909th Air Refueling Squadron participates in RF-A [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Shelimar Rivera-Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.