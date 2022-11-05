76th ORC's Task Force Puts Unit Training to Test During Vibrant Response

Task Force 76 commander, Maj. Gen. Ernest Litynski conducts an on camera virtual press conference based on the simulated scenario in the exercise at Camp W.G. Williams, Utah on May 11. Vibrant Response 22 is an annual training exercise that took place from May 5-13 at Camp W.G. Williams, Utah and Fort Carson, Colorado, conducted by U.S. Northern Command and led by U.S. Army North, testing Task Force 76, and Army Reserve command’s ability to respond on short notice to a natural or man-made disaster.

