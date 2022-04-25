Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Administration and Public Affairs Group Photo [Image 2 of 3]

    Administration and Public Affairs Group Photo

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Il. (April 25, 2022) Sailors and civilians from Administration department and Public Affiars department pose for a group photo. Opened in 1911, Naval Station Great Lakes (NSGL) is the Navy’s largest training installation and the home of the Navy’s only Boot Camp. Located on over 1600 acres overlooking Lake Michigan, the installation includes 1,153 buildings with 39 on the National Register of Historic Places. NSGL supports over 50 tenant commands and elements as well as over 20,000 Sailors, Marines, Soldiers, and DoD civilians who live and work on the installation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston)

    This work, Administration and Public Affairs Group Photo [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Brigitte Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

