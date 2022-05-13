Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    11th Cav rides again at Presidio of Monterey [Image 6 of 10]

    11th Cav rides again at Presidio of Monterey

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Winifred Brown 

    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey

    A Soldier assigned to the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment Horse Detachment cuts a watermelon with a sword while riding a horse during the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center's Language Day at the Presidio of Monterey, Calif., May 13. The 11th Cavalry Regiment was originally assigned at the Presidio in July 1919, and the ceremonial unit is dedicated to preserving the history and traditions of the original unit.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 11:43
    Photo ID: 7199200
    VIRIN: 220516-A-IT218-006
    Resolution: 3485x3069
    Size: 7.75 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th Cav rides again at Presidio of Monterey [Image 10 of 10], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    11th Cav rides again at Presidio of Monterey
    11th Cav rides again at Presidio of Monterey
    11th Cav rides again at Presidio of Monterey
    11th Cav rides again at Presidio of Monterey
    11th Cav rides again at Presidio of Monterey
    11th Cav rides again at Presidio of Monterey
    11th Cav rides again at Presidio of Monterey
    11th Cav rides again at Presidio of Monterey
    11th Cav rides again at Presidio of Monterey
    11th Cav rides again at Presidio of Monterey

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Materiel Command
    U.S. Army Installation Management Command
    11th Armored Cavalry Regiment Horse Detachment
    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT