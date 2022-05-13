11th Cav rides again at Presidio of Monterey

Soldiers assigned to the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment Horse Detachment demonstrate their horseback riding skills during the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center's Language Day at the Presidio of Monterey, Calif., May 13. The 11th Cavalry Regiment was originally assigned at the Presidio in July 1919, and the ceremonial unit is dedicated to preserving the history and traditions of the original unit.

