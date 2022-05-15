A B-25 Mitchell and a P-40 Warhawk perform a fly-by during at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 14, 2022. The Wings Over Solano open house and air show provided an opportunity for the local community to interact directly with the base and its Airmen and see capabilities on full display at Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

