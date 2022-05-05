Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Gumbin 

    Communication Directorate             

    Stock image of the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial, Arlington, Virginia, May 05, 2022 (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Gumbin).

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 08:57
    Photo ID: 7198874
    VIRIN: 220505-M-CJ532-564
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Jack Gumbin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Battle of Iwo Jima
    Marines
    War Memorial

