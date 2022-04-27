A Belgian paratrooper is about land during sustainment training week for Belgian Special Operation Paratroopers, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 25, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Pascal Demeuldre)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2022 07:00
|Photo ID:
|7198858
|VIRIN:
|220427-A-RX599-1082
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|13.73 MB
|Location:
|CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Belgian special forces paratroopers train on Chievres Air base [Image 20 of 20], by Pascal Demeuldre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
