    Belgian special forces paratroopers train on Chievres Air base [Image 17 of 20]

    Belgian special forces paratroopers train on Chievres Air base

    CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BELGIUM

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Pascal Demeuldre 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A Belgian paratrooper lands during sustainment training week for Belgian Special Operation Paratroopers, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 25, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Pascal Demeuldre)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 06:59
    Photo ID: 7198854
    VIRIN: 220427-A-RX599-1077
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 13.53 MB
    Location: CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Belgian special forces paratroopers train on Chievres Air base [Image 20 of 20], by Pascal Demeuldre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    Belgian Paratrooper
    Special operation regiment

