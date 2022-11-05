Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Aid from Medics [Image 11 of 12]

    First Aid from Medics

    DRENAS, KOSOVO

    05.11.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Damon 

    1st Battalion, 149th Infantry

    Combat medics from U.S. Army’s 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, and Italian Soldier’s from the Liaison Monitoring Teams teach a basic first aid class to students at Skenderbeu High School in Glogovoac, Kosovo, May 11, 2022. Kosovo Force Regional Command East continues to operate in an impartial manner in order to assist the people of Kosovo to develop a civil society based on respect for the human rights of all Kosovars, regardless of their ethnic or religious background. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Sgt. Matthew Damon)

    Kentucky National Guard
    NATO
    KFOR
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    1-149 IN

