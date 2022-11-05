Combat medics from U.S. Army’s 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, and Italian Soldier’s from the Liaison Monitoring Teams teach a basic first aid class to students at Skenderbeu High School in Glogovoac, Kosovo, May 11, 2022. Kosovo Force Regional Command East continues to operate in an impartial manner in order to assist the people of Kosovo to develop a civil society based on respect for the human rights of all Kosovars, regardless of their ethnic or religious background. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Sgt. Matthew Damon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2022 Date Posted: 05.16.2022 05:58 Photo ID: 7198761 VIRIN: 220511-Z-KT702-1121 Resolution: 3669x2446 Size: 4.06 MB Location: DRENAS, ZZ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First Aid from Medics [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Matthew Damon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.