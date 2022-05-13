USS Miguel Keith Sailing Sea of Japan during Noble Vanguard

Sea of Japan (May 13, 2022)— Expeditionary sea base ship USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) conducts flight operations during Exercise Noble Vanguard. Noble Vanguard serves as an enabler to reinforce tactics and techniques of different mission sets that contribute to regional stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gregory A. Pickett II/RELEASED)

