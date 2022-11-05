Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Cavalry Regiment ICV Gunnery [Image 1 of 5]

    2nd Cavalry Regiment ICV Gunnery

    GERMANY

    05.11.2022

    Photo by Spc. Ryan Parr 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct a gunnery range in a Stryker Infantry Carrier Vehicle at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 11, 2022.
    (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Parr)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 03:12
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Cavalry Regiment ICV Gunnery [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Ryan Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USAREUR
    2nd Cavalry Regiment
    USArmy
    StrongEurope

