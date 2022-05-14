Sailors aboard USS Miguel Keith launch RIB during Noble Vanguard

Sea of Japan (May 14, 2022) Sailors and civilian mariners assigned to expeditionary sea base ship USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) along with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 prepare to launch the 8m rigid-hulled inflatable boat (RIB) from Expeditionary Mine Countermeasures (ExMCM) 11-2 and the 7m rigid-hulled inflatable boat (RIB) during Exercise Noble Vanguard. Noble Vanguard serves as an enabler to reinforce tactics and techniques of different mission sets that contribute to regional stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gregory A. Pickett II/RELEASED)
