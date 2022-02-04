Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean.

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 14, 2022) – The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) transits the Danish Straits and enters the Baltic Sea, May 14, 2022. Kearsarge, flagship of the Kearsarge ARG/MEU team, is on a scheduled deployment under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 while operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Taylor Parker)

