Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean.

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 14, 2022) – The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) transits through the Danish Straits and enters the Baltic Sea, May 14, 2022. Kearsarge, flagship of the Kearsarge ARG/MEU team, is on a scheduled deployment under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 while operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jesse Schwab)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2022 02:21
|Photo ID:
|7198599
|VIRIN:
|220514-N-MZ836-1014
|Resolution:
|8136x5424
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
