Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean.

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 14, 2022) - The Storebæltsbroen Bridge is shown from the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) as the ship transits the Danish Straits and enters the Baltic Sea, May 14, 2022. Kearsarge, flagship of the Kearsarge ARG/MEU team, is on a scheduled deployment under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 while operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Taylor Parker)
04.02.2022
05.16.2022
|7198598
|220513-N-TP103-1079
|4240x2832
|1.31 MB
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|3
|1
