Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean.

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 14, 2022) – U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Armando Elizalde, assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, captures a photo on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) as the ship transits the Danish Straits and enters the Baltic Sea, May 14, 2022. Kearsarge, flagship of the Kearsarge ARG/MEU team, is on a scheduled deployment under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 while operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jesse Schwab)

